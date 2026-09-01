Rubio, US diplomat in Cuba discuss situation on island

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Friday with Mike Hammer, the head of the US diplomatic mission in Havana, to discuss the situation in Cuba, according to local media.

The meeting took place at the White House and was confirmed by the US Embassy in Cuba in a brief statement saying the two officials discussed the situation on the island and reaffirmed their "firm support for the Cuban people," according to the website Periodico Cubano.

During the meeting, Hammer briefed Rubio on efforts related to the delivery of $100 million in humanitarian aid through Caritas and other organizations considered reliable, according to a statement published by the US diplomatic mission cited by the outlet.

The talks came amid heightened political and diplomatic tensions between Washington and Havana, as well as recent developments in Venezuela that could have economic and security implications for Cuba.

The US operation in Venezuela has further strained relations, with the Cuban government saying 32 Cuban citizens were killed while carrying out protection and advisory functions for the Venezuelan government. Havana described the US action as an act of aggression and a violation of international law, according to Periodico Cubano.

The outlet said the talks between Rubio and Hammer could also have addressed the impact of the changes in Venezuela on Cuba, particularly in the economic and energy sectors, given the island's longstanding dependence on Venezuelan oil supplies.

It also pointed to the role of Cuban personnel in Venezuela's security structures as a potential issue in US-Cuban relations.

Cuba is facing a severe economic crisis and growing social discontent, while Washington continues to increase political and economic pressure on Havana.

The embassy's reference to its support for the "Cuban people" reflects US efforts to distinguish between the Cuban population and the Cuban government, according to Periodico Cubano.

No specific changes to US policy toward Cuba were announced following the meeting.

The talks nevertheless highlight the importance of Cuba for the Trump administration as Washington reassesses its policy toward the island following recent developments in Venezuela.