Iran says US mistakes negotiations for dictation, warns approach will not work

Iran on Tuesday accused the US of mistaking negotiations for dictation, saying such an approach would not work with Tehran, as tensions between the two countries remain high.

"The Americans have mistaken the concept of negotiation for dictation, something that will definitely not work with Iran," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a news conference.

Baqaei accused Washington of acting in "bad faith" and being confused over its approach toward Iran, arguing that the US had become trapped in what he described as a strategic mistake.

"As long as they act in this manner, they will certainly achieve no result other than what they have obtained so far," he said.

Referring to a recent US attack on Iran's Khark Island, Baqaei said Washington had repeatedly carried out what Tehran considers acts of aggression and warned that Iranian forces would respond to any further attack.

He also accused the US of violating the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, saying the agreement had been signed at the highest level by US President Donald Trump.

"The signature of the US president was on the Islamabad memorandum of understanding," Baqaei said, adding that Washington had accepted commitments under the agreement but decided to violate them around three weeks after it was signed.

He said Tehran would decide how to proceed with the agreement based on developments, while accusing Washington of continuing sanctions and its naval blockade and intensifying what he called an "economic war" against Iran.

Baqaei, however, said Iran would continue to use diplomacy whenever necessary to protect its national interests.

"We will certainly, taking all aspects into consideration, use the capabilities and tools of diplomacy wherever necessary, both to explain our positions and to secure and uphold the rights of the Iranian people," he said.

He also said Iran remains in routine contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but denied that any new negotiations are underway between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog.

"Our mission to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna holds discussions with the relevant parties at the agency whenever necessary," he said. "But if by negotiations you mean a new development between Iran and the agency, there is no such thing."

Baqaei reiterated Tehran's position that there is no nuclear activity at the Kuh-e Kolang (Pickaxe Mountain) site, after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi recently said there was no solid evidence supporting allegations about nuclear activities at the location.

The spokesman also criticized what he called contradictory and politically motivated statements by IAEA officials, urging the agency to act in accordance with its mandate and avoid issues influenced by the political positions of member states.

Baqaei said Grossi's latest remarks were consistent with Tehran's longstanding position that no nuclear activity was taking place at the site.