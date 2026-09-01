UK premier holds Cabinet meeting ahead of 1st address to lawmakers

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham held a Cabinet meeting Tuesday focused on domestic issues ahead of his first address to lawmakers since taking office.

The Labour government's early release scheme for prisoners was among the main issues on the agenda as concerns grew that dangerous offenders could be freed under the plan.

According to the BBC, the government set out plans during the meeting to create more prison capacity after Burnham tightened the criteria for releasing inmates early.

On Sunday, he said people convicted of unlawful killing, including manslaughter, would not be eligible for earlier release in England and Wales.

The UK's Conservative Party warned Monday that Burnham's early-release scheme could result in dangerous prisoners being freed as the government seeks to ease prison overcrowding.

The scheme was introduced after the prison system came close to running out of capacity in the summer of 2024, with fewer than 100 spaces remaining.

An updated version of the scheme is due to take effect Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, Burnham is set to address lawmakers in the House of Commons later Tuesday for the first time since taking office.

He is expected to answer questions on international and domestic issues, including the early-release scheme.