Azerbaijan will continue contributing to strengthening multilateralism in international affairs: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Tuesday that his country will continue contributing to efforts to strengthen the principles of multilateralism in international affairs.

"Azerbaijan, which until recently chaired the Non-Aligned Movement for four years, will continue to contribute to strengthening the principles of multilateralism in international affairs," Aliyev said at the SCO Plus meeting in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.

Thanking his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov for inviting him to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Aliyev congratulated Japarov and the Kyrgyz people on the country's socioeconomic development and growing standing on the international stage.

"Kyrgyzstan's election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for 2027-2028 demonstrates the international community's support for Kyrgyzstan's policies," Aliyev said.

Turning to the South Caucasus, Aliyev said the region is becoming a "zone of peace" after Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed a peace agreement in Washington, DC, a little over a year ago.

Since then, Azerbaijan has begun supplying Armenia with petroleum products and providing transit for cargo from third countries, Aliyev said.

"We are working with Armenia to increase mutual trade volumes, expand its range, and establish new land transport links," he added.

Aliyev also criticized the UN over the non-implementation of previous resolutions related to the past conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions within a short timeframe "requires the development of appropriate mechanisms."

"If this is achieved, it will enhance the authority of the UN and its role in conflict resolution," he added.