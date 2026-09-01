2 killed, 5 injured in ammunition-laden vehicle explosion in northwestern Syria

Two people were killed, and five others injured Tuesday when a vehicle loaded with ammunition exploded in northwestern Syria, according to the SANA news agency.

The explosion occurred in the city of Binnish in the Idlib countryside, SANA said, citing an unnamed security source.

Idlib's Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate said two people were killed, and five others injured in the blast, according to an initial toll cited by SANA.

Earlier, Syria's Al-Ikhbariya television reported that an explosion had been heard in Binnish and that authorities were working to determine its nature.

Syrian media provided no further details about the cause of the explosion or who owned the vehicle.