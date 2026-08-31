2 Palestinians killed, several others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza

A woman looks out from a damaged building of Al-Shifa Hospital during the funeral of a Palestinian who was killed in Israeli strikes, according to medics, in Gaza City, August 31, 2026. (REUTERS)

Two Palestinians were killed, and several others injured Monday in Israeli attacks in various parts of the Gaza Strip, amid the Israeli army's continued violations of a ceasefire agreement in place since October 2025.

The bodies of the deceased and several of those injured arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital after an Israeli drone strike targeted the entrance of a residential building near Gaza Municipality Park in central Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

In another incident, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its crews transported five fishermen injured by fire from Israeli warboats off the coast of Gaza City to Al-Shifa Hospital and Al-Saraya Field Hospital.

Israeli warboats opened fire and shelled fishermen's boats while they were working off the coast of Gaza City, injuring several of them, witnesses told Anadolu.

In northern Gaza, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said a 16-year-old male was wounded after an Israeli drone dropped a bomb in Beit Lahia.

In Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, three Palestinians were injured by gunfire and a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone in the Hamad and Western Satr areas, according to medical sources who spoke to Anadolu.

Local sources and witnesses also told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles and drones opened heavy fire toward homes in Hamad residential city, injuring two Palestinians.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said in a brief statement that its crews extinguished a fire that broke out in two tents housing displaced people in the Hamad area after Israeli forces opened fire on the area.

In Western Satr, a Palestinian was injured by shrapnel from a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone.

In central Gaza, a Palestinian woman was critically injured after Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire east of Deir al-Balah, amid artillery shelling around the area, according to medical and local sources.

Local sources also said the Israeli army carried out demolitions of buildings and facilities in areas under its control east of Deir al-Balah.

The Israeli attacks came despite US President Donald Trump's call to halt strikes on the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with US broadcaster Fox News on Aug. 17, Trump said Israel should not be carrying out strikes on Gaza.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Tel Aviv's violations of the deal have killed 1,318 Palestinians and injured 4,375 others, while rescue teams have recovered hundreds of bodies from under the rubble.

As of Sunday, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 had reached about 73,454, with 174,486 others injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.