Iran, Oman mull proposal for joint shipping route through Hormuz Strait

Oman and Iran on Tuesday discussed a proposed framework for establishing a temporary joint shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposal was raised at a meeting in Tehran between Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, according to a joint statement released by the two countries and carried by the state-run Oman News Agency.

The statement added that the two top diplomats had held "constructive" discussions on developments related to the Hormuz Strait, a critical maritime corridor for global trade and energy exports.