Emirati air-defenses detect incoming missile: Defense Ministry

Air-defense systems in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) detected an incoming missile on Tuesday, the country's defense ministry said, adding that the threat was being dealt with.

"If any sounds are heard, they are the result of air-defense interceptions," the ministry wrote on social-media platform X.

It went on to stress its "full readiness to respond to any threat and safeguard the UAE's sovereignty, security and stability."

As of publication, no information about the reported missile's origin had been made public.