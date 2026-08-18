6 Palestinians injured in West Bank amid uptick in violence by Israeli occupiers

Six Palestinians were injured Tuesday after being beaten by Israeli occupiers—aided by Israeli soldiers—in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, witnesses and the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

After the incident, the Israeli army delivered the six injured Palestinians—who ranged in age from 24 to 65—to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Red Crescent.

All six had been detained two days earlier by Israeli forces, the organization said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces had detained 11 Palestinians after clashes broke out between Jewish occupiers and local residents in the town of Beit Imrin near Nablus.

Soldiers handcuffed the detainees before handing them over to the occupiers, who repeatedly beat them, the witnesses said.

After the detainees were released Tuesday morning, several were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for various injuries.

According to witnesses, Israeli soldiers had warned local residents not to stand up to the occupiers "no matter what they do."

Anadolu has yet to obtain a response from the Israeli army regarding the witnesses' claims.

The reported incident comes amid a surge in occupier violence across the occupied West Bank, which has drawn international outrage.

Earlier this month, the UN warned that violence by occupiers had reached unprecedented levels, reporting more than 1,430 attacks on Palestinians and their property since the start of 2026.