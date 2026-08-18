West Bank siege exposes Israel army inaction on settler violence

The Israeli military is touted as the most powerful in the Middle East, striking targets deep into enemy territory. But for more than a week, Israeli troops have somehow failed to evict a small group of settlers sitting on rocks in the occupied West Bank.

Experts says the military has long shown inertia when its task is stopping surging violence against Palestinians, due to government backing for the settlement movement and the increasing influence of settler ideology within the army's ranks.

More than a week ago, a handful of settlers at Qusra near Nablus began besieging Palestinians inside their homes, blocking supplies and drawing international and even domestic condemnation.

The Israeli military repeatedly deployed troops, with the United States saying it had requested action by its ally as one of the besieged Palestinians is a US citizen.

But beyond condemnatory statements, the detention of one Israeli, and the dismantling of settlers' tents, little was done to force them out.

Some of the first soldiers to arrive at the scene were even filmed praying with the settlers. The military later vowed disciplinary action.

By Monday, settlers on quadbikes were back at the site shaking hands and chatting with Israeli forces, according to videos shared with AFP by a besieged resident.

The government's support for extremist settlers puts the military in an "impossible situation," said Nimrod Novik, a senior advisor and special envoy to former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres.

The military is "forced to choose between operating on the basis of its professional judgement and duty, which calls for applying harsh measures against violent settlers, or... adhere to government policy, which provides those terrorists with political backwind as well as resources," he told AFP.

"The result is paralysis with rare exceptions due either to the severity of the crimes or US intervention," Novik added.