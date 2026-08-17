Palestinian doctor injured in attack by Israeli occupiers in West Bank

A Palestinian doctor was injured Sunday in an attack by Israeli occupiers in the southern West Bank.

The Jerusalem Governorate said around 10 Israeli occupiers attacked Dr. Majid Aliyan Dweikat from the village of Sur Bahir in Jerusalem while he was in the Janata area east of Bethlehem.

They beat Dweikat with stones and sticks, breaking his hand and smashing the windows of his vehicle.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli occupiers also attacked Palestinian vehicles on the road linking Ramallah in the central West Bank with Nablus in the north.

No injuries were reported in the attack.

West of Nablus, Israeli settlers attacked a house on the outskirts of the village of Beit Imrin and detained several Palestinians.

No information was available about the condition of those detained. Reports said there were injuries in the area and that Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the scene.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society also said that Israeli forces were obstructing ambulance crews from operating in Beit Imrin.