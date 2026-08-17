TÜRKIYES ONE PLANET HABITAT UNVEILS WORLDS 1ST FULLY SELF-SUFFICIENT LUXURY LIVING MODEL

A residential project named One Planet Habitat, under development in Türkiye's western province of Izmir, is described by the company behind it as the world's first fully self-sufficient luxury living model — a settlement designed to produce its own energy, recover its water, grow food without pesticides and withstand earthquakes through carbon-fiber reinforcement.

"Some projects build new houses. We are building a new way of living for the generations to come," the company said in its official press release, which describes the project as "The Settlement of a New Civilization."

According to the statement, the model is the product of more than six years of research and development by a multidisciplinary team of academics, engineers, architects and nutrition specialists, and is intended as the first example of a new model of human settlement that can be adapted to different climates and income levels.

Citing a May 2026 report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the company said buildings account for roughly 37% of global carbon-dioxide emissions, and that One Planet Habitat was designed to answer that reality through a Passive House insulation envelope, solar energy generated on site and trees planted across the settlement.

"The luxury of the future is not larger homes or more expensive materials," said Payiz Yesil, a board member and director of sustainability at IZKA Construction, and an architect.

"True luxury is being able to sustain yourself without depending on anyone — knowing your energy will not be cut, that you can reach your water with confidence, and that you can produce your own healthy food," she added.

Yesil said the aim was not to isolate residents from the outside world.

"We are not building a shelter. We are building resilient settlements where life continues without interruption, even when external systems come under strain," she said.