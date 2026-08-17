Ebola outbreak in DR Congo now deadliest in country’s history

The current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed 2,325 people since May, according to official data on Sunday, surpassing the toll in the 2018-2020 outbreak to become the deadliest in the country's history.

The Health Ministry's latest situation update showed confirmed cases have reached 4,945, including 2,325 deaths since the outbreak was declared in mid-May.

The 2018-2020 outbreak in Congo killed 2,299 people primarily in eastern North Kivu and Ituri provinces before it was declared over on June 25, 2020.

The latest epidemic has affected six provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele and Tshopo.

Ituri remains the epicenter, caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, with sustained transmission.

UN Humanitarian Affairs chief Tom Fletcher said last week that the outbreak is now killing one person every 30 minutes.

This outbreak is the fastest-growing on record, according to the World Health Organization.

To date, no vaccine or specific treatment has been approved against the Bundibugyo virus.



