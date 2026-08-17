Israeli army forces raid West Bank town, displace Palestinians

Israeli army forces raided the West Bank town of Qabatiya and deployed across several neighborhoods on Monday, detaining several Palestinians, local sources said.

Israeli forces stormed and searched several houses and arrested a number of Palestinians during the raid, the sources said, without giving an exact figure.

Separately, Israeli forces demolished a two-story home in the village of Qalandiya, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem, on claims of being built without a permit, the Jerusalem Governorate said.

It added that the demolition has caused the displacement of two Palestinian families of 15 members.

The incursions come as part of a broader campaign of raids and arrests carried out by the Israeli army across various parts of the occupied West Bank since Sunday night.

Since the start of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, killing more than 1,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian figures.





