Israeli airstrike targets outskirts of town of Al-Qantara: Reports

An Israeli airstrike targeted the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Al-Qantara while Israeli artillery shelled the town of Al-Mansouri in the same region, local media reports said early Monday.

In the town of Kafra in Bint Jbeil district, an explosive-laden drone struck a house, damaging part of it and injuring two civilians.

The town had also reportedly been targeted earlier by a quadcopter.

Additional strikes and military activity were reported around the Ali al-Taher ridge, near Dawhat Kfar Rumman, in Deir Siryan and in Al-Qantara along Wadi al-Hujair, where an Israeli tank reportedly entered the area.

Some residents believe the repeated attacks are intended to pressure people into leaving their communities and to punish areas associated with support for the resistance.

Following a strike in Ansar on Saturday that reportedly killed seven members of one family and injured three others, residents also expressed deep skepticism toward government claims that direct negotiations with Israel would lead to peace.

Israeli attacks continued across southern Lebanon on Sunday, with explosions, demolitions and artillery fire reportedly occurring every one to two hours, according to Press TV correspondent Hadi Hoteit in Nabatieh.





