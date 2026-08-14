Lebanese PM, speaker urge clear timetable for Israeli withdrawal

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed the military track of the negotiation framework and developments in southern Lebanon with US officials on Friday.

The Lebanese Presidency of the Council of Ministers said in a statement that Salam received US Ambassador to Beirut Michel Issa and Gen. Joseph Clearfield, head of the military coordination group for Lebanon.

The meeting addressed the military track of the negotiation framework, along with the latest developments in southern Lebanon, the presidency added.

"Salam stressed the need for Israel to stop destruction operations, expand the scope of pilot areas, and set a clear timetable for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory," the statement said.

In a related development, Berri met in Beirut with the US ambassador and Clearfield, his office said.

According to a statement from Berri's office, the meeting discussed conditions in southern Lebanon and the group's work following the start of identifying "pilot areas," as well as the mechanism for verifying an Israeli withdrawal and deploying the Lebanese army.

"Israel has not stopped its violations and attacks on Lebanon," Berri said, pointing to the continued destruction of villages, bulldozing of fields and agricultural areas, burning of forested areas, and targeting of heritage sites.

"The key to stability remains forcing Israel to stop its war and withdraw to the international border," Berri added.

After the meeting, the US ambassador described the atmosphere as "positive."

Issa told reporters that negotiations between Lebanon and Israel "will continue," without specifying a date for the next round, according to the statement.

Discussions on expanding the "pilot areas" would follow an evaluation of the current areas, while consultations were still ongoing on countries that would participate in the monitoring mechanism, he added.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tel Aviv would not withdraw from Lebanon unless Hezbollah is disarmed.

Speaking at a ceremony, Katz said the Israeli army currently controls 700 square kilometers of Lebanese territory, about 7% of Lebanon's total area, according to Israel's Channel 7.

On Wednesday, a US State Department official said a permanent Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon would contradict commitments included in the framework agreement and would not serve peace.

Israel has continued its assault on Lebanon since March 2, killing 4,335 people and injuring 12,277 others, while displacing more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous war between 2023 and 2024. During the current assault, it has advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.





