Syria condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over occupied Golan Heights

Syria on Tuesday strongly condemned Colombia's recognition of what it termed "Israeli sovereignty" over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, calling the move a violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry denounced Colombia's Aug. 10 declaration recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan based on what it described as security pretexts inconsistent with international law.

The ministry reaffirmed that the Golan Heights are an inseparable part of Syrian territory and said Colombia's position violated the UN Charter, the principle of the inadmissibility of acquiring territory by force, and UN Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981.

It also cited UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' position affirming that the Golan is Syrian territory and that the United Nations recognizes it as part of Syria.

The ministry said international support for Syria's position on the occupied Golan had increased, noting that backing for the annual UN General Assembly resolution titled "The Syrian Golan" rose from 97 countries in 2024 to 123 in 2025.

The statement also condemned continued Israeli attacks and incursions into Syrian territory and called on states and international organizations to uphold international law and UN resolutions. It said Syria would continue to pursue diplomatic and legal means to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and rights, and to work toward the recovery of its occupied territories.





