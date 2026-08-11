UK maritime agency reports incident involving tanker, military forces in Gulf of Oman

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency on Tuesday reported an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman near Gwadar on Pakistan's southwestern coast.

In an advisory, the agency urged vessels to "consider the latest maritime security information and maintain awareness of the evolving operational environment."

Authorities are aware of the incident and relevant investigations remain ongoing, UKMTO said.

The advisory did not provide further details on the tanker or whether the incident caused casualties or damage.

It comes amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following recent military confrontations between the United States and Iran.



