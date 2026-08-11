Israeli army destroys water pipelines, orders families from homes in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army destroyed water pipelines and detained two Palestinians in separate raids Monday across the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Palestinian human rights activist Aref Daraghmeh said Israeli forces destroyed water pipelines in the Atouf and Ras al-Ahmar areas of Tubas governorate.

The area has seen months of Israeli operations involving the clearing of agricultural land, damage to water networks and the filling in of artesian wells, causing heavy losses to local farmers, Daraghmeh said.

In the northern Jordan Valley, Israeli forces detained two Palestinian brothers in the Ein al-Hilweh area, local sources told Anadolu.

Separately, troops raided Tell village southwest of Nablus and ordered residents to leave several homes ahead of the planned demolition of a house belonging to Palestinian Farouq Ramadan.

Ramadan was killed on July 24 during an attack by Israeli occupiers on the village. Local sources said he had disarmed and killed one of the attackers before being shot dead.

Three other members of his family were also killed and four Palestinians injured during the attack, according to the sources.

Near Ramallah, Israeli occupiers set fire to agricultural land east of Jaljaliya village before Palestinian civil defense crews brought the blaze under control, the official news agency Wafa reported.

Village council head Osama Nazmi said Israeli occupiers established an outpost in the area about a year ago and seized homes belonging to Palestinians from the nearby town of Al-Mazraa Al-Sharqiya.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers across the occupied West Bank have intensified, killing more than 1,182 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000 and leading to the arrest of nearly 24,000 others, according to official Palestinian figures.