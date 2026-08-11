3 crew members killed after Houthi attack on commercial vessel in Bab al-Mandeb

Three crew members were killed after Yemen's Houthi group attacked a commercial vessel in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a government-affiliated broadcaster reported Tuesday.

Al-Jumhuriya TV said two Pakistani nationals and one Indonesian were killed, according to preliminary information.

The broadcaster did not identify the vessel or its owner.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Bab al-Mandeb is the gateway to the Red Sea on the opposite side of the Arabian Peninsula from the Strait of Hormuz.