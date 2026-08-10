Yemen’s Houthis launch fresh ballistic missile, drone attacks on Mokha: Army

Yemen's Houthi group carried out fresh ballistic missile and drone attacks on the western city of Mokha late Sunday, hours after carrying out strikes that left several dead and wounded, according to the Yemeni military.

The Armed Forces Media Center said residential areas were targeted in the attacks while air defenses intercepted several drones.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Earlier Sunday, Houthi strikes hit Mokha port and nearby residential areas, killing at least seven civilians and injuring around 35 others, according to official media.

Government forces also intercepted drones over the city and thwarted an attempt by a Houthi booby-trapped boat to strike the port's pier. The pro-government National Resistance Forces said 11 drones involved in the attack were downed.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the earlier attack, with military spokesman Yahya Saree saying ballistic missiles and drones targeted Saudi military concentrations and weapons depots in the Mokha area.

Mokha lies near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategic maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The port is controlled by Yemeni government forces.





