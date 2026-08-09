Israeli prime minister rejects Trump’s 15-point plan for Gaza

A general view of destroyed houses in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on December 19, 2025. (AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected a 15-point plan approved by US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza, insisting that Israeli forces will not withdraw from the Palestinian territory until Hamas is disarmed.

"Israel rejects the 15-point document published by the Board of Peace for Gaza," Netanyahu said in a video statement after the start of a Cabinet meeting, as cited by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

"The Israeli army will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is disarmed," he added.

The Israeli premier said the disarmament must include "the heavy weapons, the less heavy weapons," claiming that Israel wants "real disarmament, not fake disarmament."

He said Israel is holding talks with the US on the issue, adding that Washington has proposed several ideas, "some of them are acceptable to us and some are not acceptable to us."

The rejection came after the Board of Peace released a draft agreement on 31 July outlining principles and implementation mechanisms for the next phase of Trump's Gaza plan. The draft includes security, administrative and transitional arrangements for the enclave, as well as a proposed political track.