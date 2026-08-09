News World Zelensky: Some power restored in Odessa after massive Russian strikes

Zelensky: Some power restored in Odessa after massive Russian strikes

Russia's latest major attack on the region around the Ukrainian coastal city of Odessa caused a massive power outage overnight into Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.



"By morning, more than 300,000 families in Odessa and the region were disconnected from electricity, and now a third has been restored," Zelensky said in his Sunday evening video address.



Work to restore supplies and repair the damage continued. At least six people were injured in the attack involving ballistic missiles and drones.



The Russian military claimed responsibility for the attack on Odessa late on Sunday. According to the state news agency TASS, the Defence Ministry in Moscow stated that a combined heat and power plant and seven substations were hit in the airstrike.



Ukraine has "appropriate responses" ready for every Russian attack, Zelensky said. The war would become ever more noticeable "for all Russians at home."



Kiev will continue to attack Russia's oil industry and other infrastructure, Zelensky explained. "The only reason this is still continuing is Russia's lack of willingness to end this war."



Russia has been waging war against Ukraine for almost four and a half years. Recently, Russian forces have mainly been attacking civilian targets in the neighbouring country.



Ukraine in turn is using its new long-range drones to attack Russia's oil industry as well as arms plants and other important infrastructure sites.































