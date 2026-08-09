Hamas reaffirms commitment to completing 2nd phase of Trump’s Gaza plan

Palestinian group Hamas reaffirmed Sunday its commitment to a roadmap agreed with mediators and the Board of Peace to complete the second phase of US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza.

In a statement, the movement said it remains serious about "responsibly engaging" on implementing the 15-point plan and establishing a clear timetable for it.

"The priority at this stage must be to ensure the implementation of all phases and obligations of the agreement," Hamas said.

It added that the process should lead to a complete ceasefire, an end to Israeli attacks, the completion of Israel's withdrawal, the reopening of crossings, the entry of humanitarian aid and shelter supplies, the start of reconstruction and enabling the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to begin its duties.

Hamas called on the mediators, guarantors and the Board of Peace to "shoulder their responsibilities," ensure that all parties comply with the agreement and prevent violations that could obstruct its implementation or undermine the ceasefire.

The group said it will continue to engage "positively and responsibly" with efforts aimed at completing the deal's implementation, ending the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and "protecting their rights and national interests."

Early Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu rejected the 15-point plan approved by the Board of Peace for Gaza, insisting that Israeli forces will not withdraw from the Palestinian territory until Hamas is disarmed.