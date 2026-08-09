Yemen calls Houthi attack on Mokha port ‘extension of Iranian escalation’

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council chairman Rashad al-Alimi called Sunday's attack by the Iran-backed Houthi group on the Mokha port near the Bab al-Mandab Strait an "extension of Iranian escalation" against economic facilities and maritime routes.

At least seven people were killed, and 35 others injured in drone and missile strikes by the Houthis on the port and residential neighborhoods, west of Taiz province early Sunday.

"The targeting of a vital seaport near Bab al-Mandab is an extension of Iranian escalation against economic facilities, maritime routes and the interests of countries in the region," Alimi said during a meeting with the new US chargé d'affaires to Yemen, Neil Hope, as cited by the government-run Saba news agency.

The attack "demonstrates once again the danger of missiles, drones and advanced weapons capabilities remaining outside state authority," he added.

During the meeting, Alimi briefed the US diplomat on developments on the ground in Yemen, according to Saba.

Alimi said Sunday's attack came days after Houthi "assaults on armed forces positions, displacement camps and civilian objects," as well as attempts to target vessels and national facilities.

He accused the Iran-backed group of waging "a systematic war on the resources of the Yemeni people, their lifelines and economic outlets."

"The Houthi militias, which claim that areas under their control are under blockade, are the ones targeting ports, airports and economic facilities today and threatening commercial ships and food and fuel supplies," he said.

Alimi urged the US and the international community to move "from merely containing the Houthi threat to addressing its sources and tools" by maintaining political, economic and diplomatic pressure on the group and its backers, while strengthening the Yemeni government's capacity.

He reiterated the government's support for "any diplomatic effort that reduces tensions and prevents wars in the region," but warned that agreements that fail to address the military capabilities, financing and regional threats of Iran-backed groups "will postpone the crisis rather than resolve it."

"Sustainable security cannot be built in the region while armed groups remain capable of deciding to go to war, launching missiles and drones, and threatening international waterways independently of state institutions and sovereignty," he added.

One of Yemen's major seaports, Mokha is located near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategic maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. The port is controlled by Yemeni government forces.

Sunday's strike came days after the Houthis said on Wednesday that they struck the Saudi oil tanker Wafaa with several ballistic missiles in the northern Red Sea off the coast of Yanbu.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the attack brought the number of Saudi oil tankers targeted since July 22 to eight, alleging that 29 others had been prevented from passing through the Red Sea and Arabian Sea or forced to turn back.

Fighting has periodically intensified along several Yemeni fronts since last month, leaving dozens of people dead and wounded on both sides.

Yemen had been under a relative lull since April 2022 after nearly 12 years of war between government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who seized control of the capital Sanaa and large parts of the country in 2014.