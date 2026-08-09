EGYPTS FOREIGN MINISTER URGES IMPLEMENTATION OF GAZA ROADMAP, ISRAELI WITHDRAWAL

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty Sunday stressed the importance of implementing all agreed provisions of the Gaza roadmap, including the complete Israeli withdrawal from the enclave.

Abdelatty spoke by phone with Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace's high representative for Gaza, to discuss developments in the Palestinian enclave and efforts to implement US President Donald Trump's plan, an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement said.

The two officials reviewed progress on implementing the roadmap, with Abdelatty emphasizing the need to ensure the "full, safe and sustainable" delivery of humanitarian aid and the complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

He said those measures would pave the way for the second phase of the plan and support early recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Abdelatty also called for enabling the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to begin its interim duties from inside the enclave.

He stressed the importance of proceeding with arrangements to deploy the International Stabilization Force to monitor the ceasefire, support security during the transitional period and preserve the unity of the Palestinian territories.

Abdelatty said the process should ultimately enable the Palestinian Authority to assume its full responsibilities in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

He urged all parties to fulfill their obligations and refrain from measures that could obstruct implementation or undermine progress already achieved.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the 15-point Gaza plan approved by the Board of Peace, insisting that Israeli forces would not withdraw from the enclave until Hamas was disarmed.

Tel Aviv insists disarmament must be completed before any withdrawal, while the roadmap approved by the Board of Peace and accepted by Hamas calls for the two steps to be implemented gradually and in parallel.

The roadmap envisages transferring administration in Gaza to a Palestinian technocratic committee, deploying an international stabilization force, placing weapons under the responsibility of the National Committee for Gaza Administration under international supervision, alongside a phased Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction efforts.