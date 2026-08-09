Rights group files criminal complaint in Vietnam against Israeli soldier over war crimes in Gaza, Lebanon

A Brussels-based advocacy group has filed a criminal complaint with Vietnamese authorities against Israeli reservist Matan Jerafi, accusing him of war crimes, genocide and incitement to genocide during Israel's wars in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) said in a Saturday statement that Jerafi is the CEO of the Israeli organization Im Tirtzu and served with the 920th Infantry Battalion of the 769th Brigade. It said he "documented his deployment to Gaza and to southern Lebanon and his direct involvement in the unlawful destruction of civilian property."

According to the complaint, evidence shows Jerafi participated in the destruction of civilian infrastructure in the Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps in central Gaza and in the Shujaiya and Rimal neighborhoods of Gaza City between December 2023 and January 2024.

The foundation said he was transferred to southern Lebanon between October and November 2024, "where he continued to destroy civilian infrastructure."

Israel resumed attacks on Lebanon on March 2 after a war that began in October 2023 ended with a ceasefire agreement in November 2024. The fighting caused thousands of casualties and widespread destruction, while Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon despite the agreement's provision for its withdrawal.

HRF said that Jerafi's acts "constitute war crimes under Article 147 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, Article 85(3)(a) of Additional Protocol I and Articles 8(2)(a)(iv), 8(2)(b)(ii) and 8(2)(b)(v) of the Rome Statute, as well as acts of genocide under Article II(3) of the Genocide Convention and Article 6(c) of the Rome Statute."