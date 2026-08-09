Yemeni army shells Houthi positions in Taiz after attack on port city

The Yemeni army shelled Houthi positions in several areas of the southwestern Taiz province on Sunday following a Houthi attack on the Port of Mokha near Bab al-Mandeb Strait, according to the government-run Saba news agency.

Army forces bombed the Al-Mahroor area northwest of Taiz city, while artillery shelled Houthi gatherings on the Hameer front in Maqbanah and the Al Aqrud front in Sabir al-Masrah district, Saba reported.

Government forces also struck Houthi gatherings at Al-Madarij hill northwest of the city.

Saba also reported clashes between government forces and Houthi fighters on several fronts in the province.

The bombardment came shortly after the Houthis targeted residential areas near the Port of Mokha in Taiz with missiles and drones.

Fighting has periodically intensified between government forces and Houthis along several Yemeni fronts since last month, leaving dozens of people dead and wounded on both sides.

Yemen has been under a relative lull since April 2022 after nearly 12 years of war between government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who seized control of the capital Sanaa and large parts of the country in 2014.