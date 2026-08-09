HOUTHIS BOMBED RESIDENTIAL AREAS NEAR YEMENS PORT OF MOKHA: REPORT

The Houthi group targeted residential areas near the Port of Mokha in western Yemen with several missiles on Sunday, according to the government-run Saba news agency.

The agency said several missiles struck residential neighborhoods in the port city in the western Taiz province, without providing further details on casualties or damage.

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the report.

Fighting has periodically intensified along several Yemeni fronts since last month, leaving dozens of people dead and wounded on both sides.

Yemen had been under a relative lull since April 2022 after nearly 12 years of war between government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who seized control of the capital Sanaa and large parts of the country in 2014.





