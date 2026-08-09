Iran says ‘no direct negotiations’ underway with US, only exchanging messages via mediators

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran is not currently holding direct negotiations with Washington, but only exchanging messages through mediators.

"Until the violations of the memorandum of understanding by the United States are over and the United States does not compensate for what it has violated, it is not possible to restart the negotiations," Araghchi told reporters, as cited by the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

"Mediators are still trying to find new ways to negotiate," he added.

Regional tensions escalated after the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. Tehran and Washington agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. The deal, however, collapsed last month with the two sides exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks before US President Donald Trump abruptly halted the bombardment amid reports of talks to resolve the conflict.





