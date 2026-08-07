Elderly Palestinian-American man injured in Israeli soldiers’ assault in occupied West Bank

An elderly Palestinian-American man was injured Thursday evening after Israeli forces assaulted him in the occupied West Bank.

Khamis Rabee Jabara, 80, suffered a head wound in the town of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, according to Anadolu's correspondent.

In a video, Jabara was seen lying on the ground surrounded by Israeli soldiers, with blood flowing from his head.

The same video showed a person holding Jabara's US passport and telling Israeli soldiers that he was an American citizen and that the assault was being recorded.

Jabara suffered wounds and bruises after Israeli forces beat him in Turmus Ayya and fired stun grenades toward him, Anadolu's correspondent said.

Palestinian Red Crescent teams transferred Jabara to a hospital for treatment.

In August 2025, Palestinian-American Khamis Abdul Latif Ayyad was killed after inhaling smoke from fires set by Israeli occupiers who torched Palestinian homes and vehicles in the town of Silwad in the central West Bank, according to official Palestinian and US sources.

Another American, Saif al-Din Musallet, was killed in July 2025 after being severely beaten by occupiers in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Since the start of Israel's genocide on Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have escalated attacks across the West Bank, killing more than 1,182 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000 and arresting nearly 25,000.

Palestinians warn that Israel is paving the way through these attacks to formally annex the West Bank, undermining the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state under relevant UN resolutions.





