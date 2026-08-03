EU rules requiring labels on AI-generated content take effect

European Union rules requiring companies to identify AI-generated and manipulated material took effect Sunday as part of the bloc's sweeping Artificial Intelligence Act.

Article 50 of the law requires providers of chatbots and other interactive AI systems to tell people when they are communicating with AI, unless that fact is already obvious.

Providers of systems capable of producing synthetic text, images, video or audio must also embed machine-readable markers that allow the material to be detected as AI-generated or manipulated, according to the European Commission.

Companies and other professional users deploying AI systems must provide clear and perceivable labels when publishing deepfakes or AI-generated text on matters of public interest that has not undergone meaningful human review or editorial control.

They must also notify people exposed to AI-based emotion recognition or biometric categorisation systems.

The commission said the requirements were intended to reduce deception, impersonation and misinformation by allowing people to determine whether the material they see, hear or read is authentic.