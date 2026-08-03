Sami Yusuf to perform in Istanbul, Ankara in September

Composer, songwriter and singer Sami Yusuf will perform in Istanbul and Ankara as part of a concert series developed exclusively for Türkiye under the theme "Roots."

According to a statement from the organizers, Yusuf will perform at ATO Congresium in Ankara on Sept. 23-24 and at Harbiye Auditorium at the Istanbul Congress Center on Sept. 27-28.

Yusuf, who performed at Istanbul's Yenikapi event area last year under the theme "Between Two Seas," will return with a newly conceived program.

Alongside some of his best-known works, he will perform selections from different periods of his career, accompanied by original arrangements and a visual production.

The concerts are expected to offer an experience emphasizing both the musical and spiritual dimensions of his work.