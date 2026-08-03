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News Türkiye Sami Yusuf to perform in Istanbul, Ankara in September

Sami Yusuf to perform in Istanbul, Ankara in September

Sami Yusuf will return to Türkiye in September with his new “Roots” concert series, performing in Ankara on Sept. 23-24 and in Istanbul on Sept. 27-28. The program will feature well-known works, selections from across his career and a visually rich production.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published August 03,2026 03:30 PM
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SAMI YUSUF TO PERFORM IN ISTANBUL, ANKARA IN SEPTEMBER

Composer, songwriter and singer Sami Yusuf will perform in Istanbul and Ankara as part of a concert series developed exclusively for Türkiye under the theme "Roots."

According to a statement from the organizers, Yusuf will perform at ATO Congresium in Ankara on Sept. 23-24 and at Harbiye Auditorium at the Istanbul Congress Center on Sept. 27-28.

Yusuf, who performed at Istanbul's Yenikapi event area last year under the theme "Between Two Seas," will return with a newly conceived program.

Alongside some of his best-known works, he will perform selections from different periods of his career, accompanied by original arrangements and a visual production.

The concerts are expected to offer an experience emphasizing both the musical and spiritual dimensions of his work.