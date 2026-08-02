Saudi crown prince voices concern to Trump about reported Iran strike plans: Report

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman voiced concern Saturday during a call with US President Donald Trump about reported plans for new large-scale strikes on Iran, said two US officials and another source familiar with the conversation, according to the Axios website.

The call came as the US is reportedly preparing a large-scale attack on Iran.

The development followed security alerts issued by US embassies in the Middle East warning Americans of "unforeseen escalation," a day after Trump threatened to hit Iran "very hard."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, warned in calls with his Turkish, Pakistani and Saudi counterparts that any "aggression" by the US and Israel would be met with a "decisive and proportionate response."

"The Saudis expressed concern and asked for clarity about the plan of action," one US official told Axios.

A second source familiar with the call said the crown prince urged Trump to de-escalate the situation and refrain from launching the strikes.

The White House and the Saudi Embassy in Washington declined to comment, Axios reported.