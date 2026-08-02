Israeli occupiers cut power to West Bank town as army arrests 5 Palestinians

Israeli occupiers on Sunday cut electricity to a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank by attacking power infrastructure, while the Israeli army arrested five Palestinians during raids across several areas.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that a group of occupiers attacked Madama in the northern West Bank, near the city of Nablus, cutting and damaging electricity poles, causing power outages in the northern part of the town.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians after raiding eastern Nablus and searching their homes, Wafa said.

Israeli forces also raided the nearby town of Tel, southwest of Nablus, searching several homes without making any arrests, according to the agency.

Further south, Israeli forces arrested three young Palestinians from the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, after raiding and searching their family homes.

Israeli forces also raided the Kanaan family home in central Bethlehem and posted threatening notices on the walls of the Salah al-Din Mosque, the agency added.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed an escalation in Israeli military raids on Palestinian cities, towns, and refugee camps, involving killings, arrests, home demolitions, and forced evacuations.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers across the occupied West Bank have intensified, killing more than 1,182 Palestinians, injuring about 13,000, and leading to the arrest of nearly 24,000 others, according to official Palestinian figures.





