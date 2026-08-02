8 Palestinians, including 2 children, killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

Eight Palestinians, including two children, were killed and several others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Sunday, despite Friday's announcement of an agreement to implement the next phase of the ceasefire plan.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis said three Palestinians (a husband and wife and their daughter) were killed and three others injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted an apartment in the Al-Qarara area northwest of the city.

The strike hit an apartment belonging to the Al-Hams family, killing Mahmoud Zaki Al-Hams, 38, his wife Fatima Al-Hams, 37, and their young daughter, witnesses told Anadolu. Their remains were taken to a hospital.

Local sources also reported that Israeli artillery shelled the Dar Al-Salam area in central Khan Younis. No casualties were immediately reported.

In central Gaza, 68-year-old Kamal Abu Muailiq and his wife Huda, 59, were killed when an Israeli helicopter struck their home in the Al-Mashaala area west of Deir al-Balah, according to medical sources and witnesses.

In Gaza City, another Israeli strike on an apartment in the Al-Sousi Tower near the port area killed three Palestinians-Abdullah Abu Taif, 33, his wife Abeer Anan, 29, and their 5-year-old son Azzam-a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said.

Another Palestinian was injured in a separate Israeli strike targeting an apartment near the Palestine Mosque in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of western Gaza City.

Separately, Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward eastern areas of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, with no casualties immediately reported.





