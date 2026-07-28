Jordan shoots down drone after airspace breach

Jordan's military shot down a drone early Tuesday after it entered the kingdom's airspace over the eastern desert, the official Petra news agency reported.

The military said the drone was intercepted after breaching Jordanian airspace. No casualties or material damage were reported.

The incident came a day after Jordan's military said it had shot down two drones targeting the kingdom, while the Israeli military said it intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles near the Jordanian border that did not enter Israeli territory.

It also followed Saudi Arabia's announcement Monday that it had intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory that attempted to target oil facilities in the kingdom.

No group has claimed responsibility for the drone incidents.

On Sunday, an Iranian military spokesperson said Tehran had halted its military operations after the US stopped its attacks on Iran over the previous two days.

Axios reported that President Donald Trump ordered the US military to suspend further strikes on Iran after nearly two weeks of daily attacks.

Tensions between the US and Iran have intensified in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out strikes inside Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it said were US military facilities and equipment in countries across the region.





