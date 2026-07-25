2 Palestinians killed, at least 14 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza despite ceasefire

Palestinian firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a house destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, 23 July 2026. (EPA Photo)

Two Palestinians, including a senior police officer, were killed and at least 14 others injured in separate Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to medical and local sources.

The attacks were among Israel's daily violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

Gaza's Interior Ministry said Abdul Nasser Mohammed al-Maqadma, 54, the police chief in northern Gaza, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone struck a bicycle near the Al-Ghazali intersection in Sheikh Radwan, killing al-Maqadma and injuring others.

Separately, a medical source told Anadolu that 11 Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a gathering outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

Two more Palestinians were seriously injured when an Israeli drone targeted a group of civilians west of the Al-Zawayda area in central Gaza, another medical source said.

A Palestinian was also seriously injured in a drone strike on a vehicle near the Abu Sharkh roundabout in northern Gaza.

The medical source said Palestinian police officer Yamen Obeid died from injuries sustained in an Israeli strike on July 14.

Israeli ceasefire violations involving airstrikes and gunfire have killed 1,191 Palestinians and injured 3,853 others, the Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday.

Since Oct. 2023, Israel's genocide in Gaza has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000 others, while widespread destruction has affected 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.