2 Lebanese Red Cross paramedics injured in landmine explosion in southern Lebanon

Two Lebanese Red Cross paramedics were injured Tuesday in a landmine explosion during a search mission for a missing person in southern Lebanon, the organization said.

The Lebanese Red Cross said one of its ambulances was caught in the blast in the town of Eastern Zawtar, which also left the vehicle heavily damaged.

It said the mission had been coordinated in advance with the relevant authorities to ensure safe access to the area.

The organization added that its teams, working alongside the Lebanese army's Engineering Regiment and other authorities, were securing the site after it was found to be contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance, allowing the injured paramedics to be safely evacuated.

Eastern Zawtar, in Nabatieh district, borders Western Zawtar, where the Lebanese army began deploying troops earlier Tuesday following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The two towns lie north of the Litani River and are among the areas covered by the first phase of the framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel on June 26.

The agreement provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory, but it does not include a timetable for the withdrawal. Instead, it links its completion to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,328 people and injured 12,227 others since March 2.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the previous war between October 2023 and November 2024.



