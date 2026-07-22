US' Rubio meets Philippines President Marcos in Manila

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday hosted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Philippines.

The two met on the sidelines of a summit of the top diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila, capital of the Philippines, which is the current chair of the 11-member bloc.

At the start of the bilateral gathering, Rubio thanked Marcos for the meeting, saying that the Filipino president is doing a "great job" hosting the ASEAN summit, emphasizing that Manila has "deep ties" with the US.

Philippines is one of the US' defense treaty allies in the wider Asia-Pacific region.

The meeting also comes amid heightening tensions between the Philippines and China in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

Earlier today, Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to strengthening its partnership with ASEAN, which is being chaired by the Philippines through the end of this year.

"We're with ASEAN 100%. This is the primary mechanism by which we engage the region, and you will continue to see our commitment to it at the highest levels," Rubio said at the ASEAN-US post-ministerial conference.

He highlighted US investments in Southeast Asia, saying Washington is providing $2.5 billion in strategic investments aimed at strengthening economic and regional cooperation.