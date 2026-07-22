France bans social media for children under 15

The French parliament has approved a bill aimed at banning social media use for children under the age of 15 , making France the first European Union country to introduce an age restriction on social media access.

The bill, backed by President Emmanuel Macron, was voted on in the National Assembly after being approved by the French Senate. Lawmakers speaking during the session emphasized that the measure was necessary to protect French children.

After months of negotiations, the final version of the bill was passed with the support of 279 lawmakers against 81. Macron announced on his account on the US-based social media platform X that, "as promised," social media had been banned for those under 15.

Thanking lawmakers who supported the bill, Macron stressed that the law must be implemented to protect children online.