Kuwait intercepts ‘hostile’ drones as Bahrain activates warning sirens

Kuwait said early Monday that its air defenses were intercepting "hostile" drones while Bahrain activated warning sirens and urged citizens and residents to seek shelter.

The Kuwaiti army said its air defense systems were responding to the attacks following what it described as "blatant Iranian aggression."

It added that any explosions heard across the country were caused by air defense systems intercepting the incoming threats.

In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry announced the activation of warning sirens and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in either country.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.





