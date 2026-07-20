Iran’s IRGC says it attacked US military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Monday that it had carried out "simultaneous" missile and drone attacks against US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

In a statement carried by the semi-official Fars News Agency, the IRGC Navy said the first attack targeted "drone maintenance and repair hangars used by US units at Al-Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain, destroying the facilities."

The IRGC said it also struck "preparation hangars for Task Force 59 (TF59) vessels at Salman Port in Bahrain, destroying the structures and causing heavy damage to the vessels."

In Kuwait, the Iranian force said it "targeted and set ablaze the facilities used to station, support, and equip US special naval commando forces at Camp Arifjan, destroying them completely."