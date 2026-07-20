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News Middle East Iran wants to use Strait of Hormuz as bargaining tool: Rubio

Iran wants to use Strait of Hormuz as bargaining tool: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran is trying to use the Strait of Hormuz as leverage in the regional conflict and called on other countries to help protect global shipping routes.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published July 20,2026 11:45 AM
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IRAN WANTS TO USE STRAIT OF HORMUZ AS BARGAINING TOOL: RUBIO

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that Iran is attempting to use the Strait of Hormuz as a bargaining tool amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, urging other nations to play a greater role in safeguarding international shipping routes.

"It's clear that Iran, at least some people in Iran, want to control the strait and hold that as leverage against the world," Rubio told reporters before departing for the Philippines to attend a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers.

He said some figures within Iran appear intent on using control of the strategic waterway as leverage over the international community.

He added that while the US will continue taking the necessary steps to ensure the security of global maritime trade, other countries should contribute more by providing financial support or military resources to help share the responsibility.

"The United States will do and continue to do what it needs to, to protect global shipping, but other countries need to begin to step up and provide, whether it's hardware or finances, to help carry that burden," he added.