3 senior Iraqi Defense Ministry officers detained in anti-corruption campaign

Iraqi authorities detained three senior Defense Ministry officers and five engineers Tuesday as part of an anti-corruption investigation into a contract for a military hospital worth more than 92 billion Iraqi dinars ($70 million).

The Integrity Commission said those detained included officers holding the ranks of major general, brigadier general and colonel, along with five engineers from the Military Works Directorate.

The investigation centers on a contract to rehabilitate, modernize and furnish the Air Force Hospital in Baghdad's Rustumiya district.

According to the commission, a specialized investigative team backed by the Rapid Response Forces carried out arrest warrants issued by the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court.

The commission said investigators found financial and administrative irregularities, including serious violations in the awarding and pricing of the contract.

It said the agreement with a foreign company was awarded through direct contracting rather than a competitive bidding process, with several items found to be significantly overpriced.

The commission added that multiple amendments to the contract substantially increased its estimated value.

The suspects were referred to the competent investigating judge to complete legal proceedings, it said.

The arrests are the latest in Iraq's sweeping anti-corruption campaign, which has seen dozens of lawmakers, senior officials and other public figures detained in recent weeks.

The campaign has expanded following statements by former Deputy Oil Minister Adnan Al-Jumaili, who was detained over a public fund mismanagement case and contracts found to be in violation of the law after being dismissed from office on June 2.





