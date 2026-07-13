Iran says won’t honor memorandum obligations as long as US breaches commitments

Iran said Monday it will not fulfill its obligations under the Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding with the US as long as Washington continues to violate its commitments.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a press conference that Tehran's position remains based on the principle of "commitment in exchange for commitment."

"We have said from the beginning that it is a matter of 'commitment in exchange for commitment.' If the other party (US) adheres to its commitments, we will also fulfill our commitments," Baqaei said in his comments cited by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

"No one can accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran of violating agreements. In all cases, our obligations and those of the other party are clear and can be documented," he said, accusing Washington of "violating various sections" of the memorandum "under different pretexts."

"As long as the other party continues to violate its commitments, the Islamic Republic of Iran will, in turn, refrain from fulfilling the obligations it has undertaken," he added.

Baqaei also said the memorandum of understanding had entered "a crisis phase."

The warning came amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington after the US launched strikes on military and infrastructure targets across Iran in response to attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting US military facilities in regional countries, while accusing Washington of repeatedly violating the June 17 understanding. US President Donald Trump later declared the memorandum "over."



