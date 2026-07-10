Trump’s new Air Force One lacks defensive countermeasures

The new Air Force One that US President Donald Trump used earlier this week to travel to Türkiye lacks some of the defensive systems found on the previous presidential aircraft, including advanced antimissile capabilities, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing officials.

Experts reportedly say the missing systems on the Boeing 747-8, donated by Qatar, could increase risks on overseas trips. Those concerns were highlighted when the Secret Service reportedly urged Trump to return from Türkiye on the older Air Force One.

The White House defended the aircraft's safety but did not address its specific capabilities. "The new Air Force One is a state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the president and his staff," spokesman Steven Cheung said.

The Air Force has acknowledged the aircraft does not include all the equipment found on a standard Air Force One, describing it as a temporary "bridge" aircraft until two new Boeing presidential jets are completed.

In a June 19 statement, the Air Force said: "No risk was taken in security, safety or mission communications."

Officials familiar with the retrofit reportedly said the aircraft lacks the same defensive countermeasures as the previous model, though the Air Force has not specified which systems were omitted.

Two former Air Force officials involved in the presidential aircraft replacement program said they were surprised Trump used the jet overseas, citing higher security risks. They said the accelerated timeline likely did not allow enough time to install all of the security features typically found on a fully equipped Air Force One.



