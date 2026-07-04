Israeli attacks in Gaza kill 7 Palestinians over past 48 hours

Seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, while the bodies of nine other victims were recovered from beneath the rubble, Gaza's Health Ministry said Saturday.

Hospitals across the enclave received the bodies of six people killed in recent attacks, one person who later succumbed to wounds, and nine bodies recovered from the rubble, along with 16 injured people, the ministry said.

The ministry did not specify the circumstances surrounding the deaths and injuries.

According to the ministry, Israeli army violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,066 people and injured 3,445 others since the truce took effect in October 2025.

The latest casualties bring the overall death toll from Israel's military offensive since October 2023 to 73,090, with 173,553 others injured, the ministry said.

The ceasefire agreement was reached after two years of Israel's military offensive in Gaza, which caused widespread destruction and damaged about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.

The UN has estimated reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.





