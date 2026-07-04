UK, France say ready to deploy multinational force to secure Strait of Hormuz

Britain and France announced late Friday that they are prepared to deploy a multinational military mission to secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, despite repeated warnings from Iran against a foreign presence in the strategic waterway.

"The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for the global economy," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement. "Restoring safe transit for ships of all nations through the strait is a matter of global concern."

The leaders noted that Oman has agreed to cooperate with London and Paris to ensure safe passage through its sovereign territorial waters.

They added that both European powers stand ready to anchor a broader multinational military mission to support freedom of navigation in the area.

"The United Kingdom and France reaffirm their shared commitment to regional stability, respect for the sovereignty of all states, and their willingness to maintain close cooperation with their partners in order to uphold global security, freedom of navigation and international law," the statement read.

The joint declaration comes amid heightened friction with Tehran. Iran has repeatedly vowed to reject any foreign involvement in maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz, warning extra-regional powers against projecting military force there.

Iranian officials have consistently argued that the waterway's security rests solely with its littoral states.



