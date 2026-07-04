Putin hails 'glorious' chapters in US-Russia ties on Independence Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the United States on the 250th anniversary of its independence on Saturday, praising what he described as centuries of cooperation between the two countries.



"Dear Mr President, dear Donald," Putin wrote in a congratulatory message to US President Donald Trump that was published by the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow.



"The signing of the US Declaration of Independence not only marked the beginning of your nation's existence but also became a significant milestone in world history," he wrote.



Putin added that Russia, then under the tsars, had "supported the North American colonists in their struggle for freedom from British rule."



Putin highlighted what he called the "many glorious" chapters in the 250-year history of relations between the two countries.



"We were allies in two world wars, together we freed humanity from the horrors of Nazism, and then played a vital role in laying the foundations of the modern world order.

And today, Russia and the United States - as the two largest nuclear powers -bear a special responsibility for ensuring security and stability on a global scale."



Ending the message with a handshake emoji, Putin wrote: "I wish you, Donald, and your loved ones health, well-being, and success, and happiness and prosperity to all American citizens."



